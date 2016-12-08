Overnight stays give Australian restaurant an added dimension

The rooms are loaded with earthly luxuries such as organic cotton linens and full cocktail bars, but they also are consistent with the restaurant’s earth-friendly approach, underpinned by solar power, recycled building materials, and even a worm-farm waste water system.

For chefs such as Hunter, who own restaurants in markets underserved by hotels of a certain quality — or hotels period — hotelier is becoming an increasingly popular side hustle. In effect, it’s turning the old hospitality paradigm on its head: instead of bed and breakfast, it’s dinner and a pillow, the more nourishing sister trend to the "bed and beverage" concept of cocktail bars running rooms.

Rancho Loma, in Talpa, Texas, is a three-hour drive from both Dallas and Austin. Three years ago, after a decade of developing a cult following with tasting menus built around west Texas ingredients, chef Laurie Williamson and her husband-partner, Robert, constructed five minimalist suites including one with a free-standing soaking tub overlooking the endless prairie.

"Having to get back in the car was a buzzkill," she says. "People would be having a great evening, eating and drinking, but would have to cut themselves off."

In Minneapolis, chef Alex Roberts worked to change a city ordinance in January to make it easier for hotels and bed and breakfasts to choose their location and size.

Overnight Rooms

The change would reduce the minimum hotel room requirement from 50 to five rooms and in November, he opened the seven-room, Nordic-inspired Hotel Alma, an extension above his restaurant Alma.

In the Hudson Valley, James Beard Award-winning chef Zak Pelaccio is co-ordinating with Inn at Hudson to package overnight rooms with dinner at his restaurant, Fish & Game.

"People who may not have been up here before, it’s valuable for them to have two of their items planed for a trip," says Pelaccio, who estimates 70% of his guests stay overnight in the area. "They know where they’ll stay and where they’ll eat."

On the opposite coast, a similar dearth of accommodations begat Hotel Covell, a five-room respite above the Los Angeles wine bar Covell.

"We had clients and friends that had people visiting and couldn’t find anything decent around Los Feliz or Silver Lake," says manager Alain Jeu.

Solution? Open your own, where the rooms are "Chapters" inspired by a 1950s bachelor pad or Parisian ateliers.

For the cost-conscious, home-sharing sites such as Airbnb have lowered the barrier of entry to the hotel business.

"It’s wonderful because money [doesn’t have to change hands] and the insurance is built in," says restaurateur Aoibheann McNamara, who rents out a riverside townhouse that she owns to guests of her bohemian restaurant Arb Bia at Nimmos near the Spanish Arch in Galway, Ireland.

She calls the rooms, which are decorated with Marrakesh rugs, "an extension of the Arb Bia experience. You go there for breakfast, go back to the room, then there again for dinner at night. It’s a circle."

But they may not be able to resist the lure of building their own accommodations much longer.

Dinner for two at Brae in Birregurra runs at $394 with beverage pairings. The rooms, which made their debut in February, average $335 a night, bringing the total with dinner and beverage pairings to $728.

Weekends sell out six months in advance, "as soon as they’re available for booking", Bagnato says.

And the Talpa, Texas-based Williamson calls the minimalist bungalows attached to Rancho Loma "the smartest thing we ever did".

"We built five rooms, but in hindsight, should have built twice that many."

Bloomberg