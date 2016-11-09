Sensors, signals and the cloud do work of a cow whisperer

Every morning, Austin Knowles pulls on his rubber boots, dodges the manure in his farmyard and opens the creaky wooden door of his 200-year-old barn on a hilltop in Worcestershire, northwest of London.

Inside, his dairy cows are uploading data to the cloud. Each animal has a 225g sensor in her stomach, which is linked via Wi-Fi to a service that helps Knowles analyse the health and wellbeing of his herd. If an animal falls ill, the system e-mails the vet days before the cow is visibly sick. When one is about to go into heat, Knowles and his staff get a text message.

"Cows are a lot of work," the third-generation farmer says over tea at the rough-hewn wooden table in his kitchen. "The technology takes the edge off a bit."

Knowles’s Hollings Hill is one of 350 farms in almost two dozen countries using technology from Austrian start-up SmaXtec to monitor livestock.

A weighted sensor about the size of a hot dog is inserted into a cow’s throat with a metal rod and lodges in the rumen, the first of a cow’s four stomachs.

The device — equipped with a battery that lasts four years, about the length of a dairy cow’s productive life — transmits up-to-the-minute data such as the pH of her stomach, her temperature, how much she moves and the amount of water she’s consumed. A base station in the barn picks up the signals, adds readings on ambient temperature and humidity, and uploads all the information to the cloud.