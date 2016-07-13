Life

WATCH: How to lead with courage

13 July 2016 - 14:11 Staff Writer

Author and courage thought leader Simon Ekin says courage is essential to succeeding in business.

Most of us give up at the first hurdle and avoid courageous acts. It is human nature to want to stay safe, in control and comfortable but this will not help you grow.

"Courage is being fearful and doing it anyway. And you’re going to be scared because that’s your humanity coming out," says Ekin in an interview with Business Day TV.

Being a courage coach does not mean Ekin is immune to fear. In fact, he says, he hopes to walk the talk by confronting his own fears.

Ekin debunks the myths about courage in the video below:

 

So how do you know when it is courage?

"Is what I’m thinking about it difficult, awkward, uncomfortable, and embarrassing? If those lights are ticked you’re in the right ballpark," says Ekin.

The best way to talk yourself into making a decision is asking yourself what is the worst that could happen. Trust that you will be okay and you will not die.

• Masterclass airs on Tuesdays at 2.50pm and Thursdays at 2.20pm on Business Day TV channel 412

