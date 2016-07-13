A smiley face emoji is usually safe at work but lose more ‘romantic’ signs

IN THE span of a few years, emojis — the smiley faces, hearts, flags and other small pictures installed in most smartphone, e-mail and chat programs — have become ubiquitous in digital communication. Even work e-mail.

More than half of workers say they have used emojis to communicate at work, according to a recent survey of 661 employees and managers conducted by OfficeTeam, a staffing company and subsidiary of Robert Half International. More managers than workers approved of emojis at work, a finding that reflects research showing that small, playful icons serve a surprisingly serious purpose in managing the emotional tone at work.

A 2014 study of emoticon use in more than 1,600 e-mails sent at three different Scandinavian companies found that individuals were most likely to use a smiley face — :) — in the body of an e-mail when making a request of a colleague.

Bosses use emoticons such as smiley faces to soften the imperious tone of requests, in turn making themselves seem "less authoritative" and more familiar with employees, according to the study, written by researchers at three Scandinavian universities and published in the July 2014 Journal of Computer-Mediated Communication.

Workplace emoticon users, the authors argue, are primarily trying to clue recipients into how their message should be interpreted. (People often use exclamation points in work e-mail for similar reasons, since written communications can come across as more terse than spoken exchanges.)

Jacqueline Whitmore, the author of a book on business etiquette, advises gauging the tone of office communications before sending an emoji to a colleague. Allowing higher-ups to send the first smiley (or octopus) and only using them with familiar colleagues are both good practices. Ms. Whitmore says it is also important to consider the recipient.

A small picture of a winking ghost may build fellow-feeling among colleagues, but may fall flat among clients. To play it safe, the best emoji to send is a variation of the smiley face. To be avoided, in Whitmore’s view: anything denoting anger or romance. "Learn to communicate without them, and use them only as an enhancement," said Whitmore. "When it doubt, leave it out."

Kent Grayson, a marketing professor at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, says emojis are no different from slang words. "You might have a workplace where it’s OK to use slang words because the workplace is a little more casual," said Grayson, who has researched the relationship between icons and deception. "If not, you want to be careful that you don’t imply a sense of imprecision or frivolity."

One prominent e-mail user, Hillary Clinton, has shown an affinity for emoticons on the job. E-mails made public during her time as secretary of state show that Clinton liked using them so much that, in 2012, she e-mailed an aide about them after getting a new BlackBerry." Here’s my question: on this new berry can I get smiley faces?" she wrote.

More Africa news from The Wall Street Journal

More news from The Wall Street Journal

Premium access to WSJ.com: $1 a week for 12 weeks