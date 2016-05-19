Lifestyle focus on individuals trumps diets

SOD the diets. That is what exercise and nutrition specialist Ian Craig says, anyway.

They do not work, he says. There are various reasons for this, but the biggest is that different people need different diets, because, well, we are all individuals. His colleague Rachel Jesson agrees, and they have set it all out in a very readable book, Wholesome Nutrition for You.

The premise is this: what the diets — any diet, take your pick — get wrong is that they present enthusiastically what works for a few as a panacea for all.

It is pretty much a no-brainer that everyone has their own particular genetic and physiological make up, yet we act as though we are all the same. It is no surprise, they say, that this causes tears and family arguments.

In fact, not only do we each metabolise food in our own way, we respond to exercise, sleep and whatever else we do in our own ways. That’s why the world produces people like Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, able to illuminate human speed in ways hitherto unknown, and South African trail runner Ryan Sandes, who keeps going the extra mile, mile after mile. To expect Bolt to run, like Sandes, 250km across Chile’s Atacama Desert and win is like expecting a Lamborghini to win the Dakar Rally.

What Craig and Jesson have set out to do is show how we are all unique, and present a way of designing a lifestyle including diet, that takes that into consideration instead of presenting a "one-size fits-all" plan that actually works only for some.

"That’s what this book is for, it’s an educational tool ... eventually, some people might start thinking of themselves as an individual."

While the book can be used in a general sense, if you want to go the full monty with what these two are suggesting, you will have to employ some specialist and fairly expensive science. There are DNA tests (a full complement will cost about R5,000, one about R1,600 at a lab in Johannesburg) that will reveal things such as your genetic ancestry and how you metabolise things such as fats and vitamins.

The results can be used to determine what you should be eating, in terms of food types, and even what supplements you should be taking, for an optimal lifestyle. It is compelling stuff, but the science on which this is based — nutrigenomics — is in its infancy. Fancy tests aside — and Craig is aware not everyone is going to want to know themselves in such detail — Wholesome Nutrition is a quick, easy and compelling read, and can be used even without the specialist data. Personally, the sod the diets thing resonates.

"Basically, I was gatvol of Banting," Craig says, explaining why he wrote the book. That’s not to say that he or Jesson thinks there is nothing the Banting diet can offer — the warning against refined carbs, for one, is something they agree is fundamental to a healthy diet. "The power of this (Banting) approach is its simplicity," they write in a chapter that reviews several popular diets.

"But that (the simplicity) too is its downfall, because no matter how hard we try, we cannot ‘box’ the human body."

Banting — for those of you whose indignant thumbs are hovering above your phone, ready with a biting Tweet — is not the only diet that comes under criticism; even that generally unchallenged darling of the diet world, the Mediterranean, has its downside, they argue.

First, the internet is awash (as usual) with misinformation on what that diet really comprises and second, because, well, we are all individuals, some of us may have genes that don’t work well with this one, or aspects of it.

The "this is not a diet, this is a lifestyle" mantra is one that emerges with every new diet on the block, only, as their final chapter reveals, they really do mean it.

There is a 12 Weeks to Vibrant Health plan that includes examining the chemicals you use in your house and on and in your body, your stress levels, and how much exercise and sleep you get. The final analysis will give your life "aim" — A is for what to avoid, in diet and lifestyle, I is for foods that you really should include in your diet and M is for "lifestyle moderations". What’s not to like about this proposal?

Well, some reading this will feel a bit overwhelmed. "If we could stand out there with a placard, it would say, ‘Convenience must go’," says Jesson. "We want to encourage people to go back to traditional practices. It’s so difficult to buy good quality bread, but then the body had reactions to the foreign particles in (supermarket) bread. We say, use the wild yeasts."

Bread baking is a favourite pastime of mine, but it’s a weekend thing, what with all that kneading and proving. "Fine, but then go and buy it at a market, made with organic, stone-ground wheat," says Jesson. "I am not trying to make your life harder ... It’s the quality of the nutrients that you put into your body that count." She suggests making your own ice-cream too, with cream, free range eggs, raw honey, and vanilla (pods, I assume).

The principle I get, totally, but most of the people able to afford this kind of lifestyle are busy.

Weekend organic market visits ... well, I suppose if you are won over by what they have to say, you will factor them in.

And, yes, what Craig says about the lifestyle — too much work, not enough sleep, often an impressive exercise programme imposed on that — and the general spending patterns of SA’s mid-to upper-class is true: "Drive down the William Nicol (in Joburg) and you will see that this city has got the most new 4x4s on the road that I have ever seen, and I have travelled a lot. We spend much more on cars than on keeping healthy. If you think (this lifestyle programme) is expensive, have you priced cancer lately?"

They do, however, acknowledge that this book, and the lifestyle it proposes, are not for everyone. "The people who aren’t ready will read it and they will continue to bounce around (from programme to programme)," Craig says.

"But, this is not a diet, it’s a way of living," Jesson continues, "What we say may go into their subconscious and it could pop out later. It is a book for everyone, but only when they are ready."