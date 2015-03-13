‘Ravioli of Nepal’ packs energy you need for its mountains

NEPAL demands far more energy than most countries. Not only because of its endlessly mountainous terrain — it is, after all, in the heart of the Himalayas and home to seven of the world’s 10 highest peaks — but also because Nepal is an adventurer’s mecca.

Adrenaline junkies from far and wide head to the little country to raft its white rivers, traverse its mountains on foot or bicycle, paraglide from its peaks, zip-line over its valleys and motorcycle along its winding roads.

When breaks are required between energetic exploits in Nepal, adventurers gather to compare gradients ascended or descended, sights admired and how close they came to death. And given the energy expended and social nature of such situations, snacks are required. However, biscuits, popcorn and chips will not suffice. Standard snacks are not nearly nutrient-rich enough for the kind of calorie-burning endeavours undertaken in this environment. Particularly during the cold days of winter.

Fortunately though, Nepal has the prefect answer: the momo. Although it has been described as the "ravioli of Nepal", it actually resembles a pale, bite-sized Victorian-style purse. Encased in thin sheets of wheat flour dough, the dumplings are filled with almost any ingredient available, with some herbs and spices added.

During my time in Nepal, I ate momos made of chewy buffalo, bony chicken, mutton, vegetable, pork and yak. Because bovines are largely considered sacred, you’ll very rarely come across beef-filled momos. If you do, it’s not necessarily wise to eat it; legislation on eating beef isn’t as black and white as some believe but stories about people being arrested for doing so do the rounds among travellers in Nepal. Some of them might be true.

...

HERE’s how they’re made: once the meat or vegetable mix is ready, the dough is rolled out thinly and the filling is placed in the centre. It’s then parcelled up, leaving enough space inside to fill with broth while it cooks. The traditional cooking method is steaming, which is also the most popular, cheapest and, I think, tastiest. Shallow frying, know locally as kothey momo, generally results in rather chewy momos. Deep-frying — that pestilence in the modern world — has become popular among those who enjoy a crunchy and oily sensation.

A plate of momos — they’re generally served in tens — is not complete without achar. Originating in India, the spicy chutney-like substance made from pickled tomato, onion, garlic, chilli and various spices provides the kind of zing that one expects of a meal on the Indian subcontinent.

The history of the momo isn’t certain. Most people believe it was the creation of the Newari in the Kathmandu valley in the 14th century — "momo" is Newar for "cooking by steaming". There are, however, other culinary historians who swear momos arrived in Nepal on the backs of Tibetan traders’ yaks.

Whatever their origin, momos have spread across Asia, gaining increasing popularity in China, Northern India, Bhutan, Tibet and even Japan in recent years. I argue, though, that none of these countries needs momos more than Nepal.

Without them, I am convinced that no one would ever have conquered Mount Everest. I doubt anyone would even have made it into the Himalayas without them. The energy contained in a momo is the perfect counterpart for the adventures on offer in Nepal.

• To make momo dough visit www.nepalicooking.tripod.com/momo.html