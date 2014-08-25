The fine art of insurance

HEIDI Brauer’s roads appear to lead to Johannesburg’s famous Market Theatre.

"When Michelle told me the awards were to be held at the Market Theatre I was very excited. My mom ran the theatre with Manny Manim…. It was the ’80s, an amazing time, and I was exposed to — apart from the arts — thinking and people that others like me just were not," says Brauer, speaking of Business Arts SA (Basa) CEO Michelle Constant.

Brauer is chief marketing officer at Hollard Insurance, a major partner in the Business Day Basa Awards, which will be handed out tonight.

"The universe decided I needed to be at Hollard. It tried twice, and won the second time," says the Johannesburg-born art-loving businesswoman.

"It’s interesting for me, what I have done in business: look at it from the customer’s point of view. What I did at the Market as a teen was see the other side of the theatre, the costing, the conceptualising, the being determined enough to put it on at all costs; people passionate enough to put themselves out there…. Those are incredible business lessons."

Brauer attended this year’s National Arts Festival in Grahamstown, and recounting her experiences there brings tears to her eyes.

"I schlepped my husband off to the festival — our kids are big now — we went to see visual art, comedy, music, drama, everything, and we probably had more conversation in those four days than we had in the last four years…. One day the festival was abuzz with the news that Joey the War Horse would be appearing in an open field.

"When I told my husband we were going to see this handspring horse puppet I think he thought I was mad. Then this horse came out of a horsebox onto the field and hundreds of people followed it around…. It’s making noises, well, the handlers are, and all these people are following it and a child gets onto its back, just beaming. For half an hour people are captivated, their imaginations are open. There it is, the opportunity to free thinking, to suspend disbelief — everyone deserves that."

For Brauer, art brings a lot to business. "Art puts your mind in a different place, it makes you think, it makes you reflect … that’s where the link to business is real. I would love to take a team to the festival next year, my team. We’ll have great conversation when we have our brains freed a little bit.

"I don’t at all think that’s because my team is a marketing team. Any business team, anybody, would get the same benefit…. We once took a whole lot of our Hollardites to the Wits Art Museum. We said we were going on a Saturday, and people could come.

"We had more people come than we ever imagined. It’s a different way of learning, and it really changes lives."

That using art to make life brighter for others is one of Brauer’s favourite things becomes evident when, face alight, she relates how she got her marketing team to "put Hollard sprinkles" on a Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra event sponsored by the insurer, SA’s largest independent and privately owned insurance group.

"I asked, ‘So what do we have? Banners? Can’t we do better than that? So, apart from gorgeous purple macaroons that we handed out (Hollard’s livery is that colour), I got to stand on the conductor’s podium.

"It’s really quite a thing to stand there with all those people in front of you who are going to play all those instruments and make a delightful noise — and we did a welcome. I said, ‘Let’s celebrate,’ and I had been told that concertgoers were people who would be very proper and not speak, but they were yelling from the back, ‘It’s my birthday. It’s our anniversary’, and we gave out pieces of art (to those in the audience who had birthdays or anniversaries).

"It was so energising, such a gorgeous reminder that when Hollard does the arts, it does it in a Hollard way, with soul and warmth."

The art pieces handed out were Creative Blocks — small block canvasses emerging artists are invited to complete and which are then, usually, hung in public arenas so that they can be sold. There is a wall of these in the foyer at Hollard Insurance’s Johannesburg headquarters.

Brauer did not follow her mother into the arts after she left school, she went to the University of the Witwatersrand for a nursing degree. "I somehow didn’t fail … I nursed for about a year after graduating. My mom used to joke that I was in the theatre … the operating theatre." As the standard of public hospitals declined, several of Brauer’s fellow graduates left nursing for business, as did she.

"Most of us ended up in the pharmaceutical industry, repping. I went from market research to marketing, then I joined Markinor, in healthcare research, and specialised in brand and customer experience research. When Markinor was sold to a multinational I went to kulula. It was divine, I learned such a lot and ended up as deputy CEO. I like learning, I am not afraid to say I don’t know. I looked after kulula and British Airways. During the (2010 Soccer) World Cup we got into trouble with (football governing body) Fifa, we got known around the world for taking on Fifa."

The marketing dispute between low-cost airline kulula and Fifa entertained South Africans whose hackles had been raised by Fifa’s draconian rules. The tussle began when Fifa’s lawyers lost their sense of humour over kulula adverts that included words or images indicating "soccer", "SA", "vuvuzela" and other symbols of the tournament, and ended with Fifa looking decidedly less appealing than kulula.

Hollard is a new world to Brauer, who initially rejected a post there to work at kulula. "It’s challenging, a whole new industry for me," says Brauer, who has been at Hollard for 18 months. "I’m not an actuary…. But, it’s OK, I have the Actuarial Glossary app on my phone," she says, displaying her smartphone’s screen.

She was delighted when "someone here decided the arts are part of what I do … I wasn’t going to argue, it’s a blessing…. If you look around here," says Brauer, sweeping an eye over the cavernous foyer of Hollard’s headquarters, "you will see that, besides the branding, every single decoration is a piece of art. It’s a glorious and very real homemaking celebration of South African beauty.

"It’s all South African contemporary art and it’s extremely evocative and provocative. You can imagine there is quite a diverse grouping of people here: people who have grown up with the arts and some to whom it’s new. People will say, ‘That piece on the third floor, where the actuaries sit, really bothers me.’ And I will have not noticed, but then I go back and look. It sparks conversation."

Brauer and Hollard are conscious "art can’t just be for the privileged people" and the company has plans for murals on public infrastructure to bring art to Johannesburgers. This, however, means waiting for the city to complete some upgrades.

Also, Hollard is expanding some of its branches — "Because people like to deal with people instead of phoning a call centre or buying insurance via Pep or something" — and plans to incorporate art into the development of these branches.

"It will be outside the branches, in the city. Someone said we could call it "H-art" — Hollard art. It’s a little cheesy, but it could work…. We want to be catalysts for positive and enduring change, to create social dialogue. I am a lucky person, I get to take part in all this," she says, tears brimming.