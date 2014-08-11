Kimi Makwetu: an advocate of oversight

YOU will find Kimi Makwetu, South Africa’s not so new auditor-general, in his study at the weekend, lamenting the fact that there are so many lovely books to read, but so little time. He is reading newspapers instead, keeping abreast of what is happening in the world.

Makwetu describes himself as an "uncoordinated reader" of several books simultaneously, with bookmarks "sticking out all over the place". His aim is not to get to the end of the story, but to end up with new knowledge.

On his reading list is the autobiography of Ray Alexander, who was born as Rachel Alexandrowich in Latvia. She came to South Africa in 1929 and joined the Communist Party soon after.

Makwetu has been auditor-general since December last year, and the takeover from his predecessor, Terence Nombembe, seems to have been seamless. They speak the same language — one of accountability, responsibility and visible consequences for those who drop the ball. Something South Africans have seen very little of.

In a side office at the auditor-general’s building in a quiet side street in Brooklyn, Pretoria, he expresses concern about institutional oversight.

He refers to an article in Tanzanian newspaper The Guardian, which describes the prime minister taking action against local government officials fingered in a report by that country’s auditor-general.

This kind of visible action will deter people in senior positions from becoming involved in "all sorts of inappropriate" conduct, Makwetu says.

In South Africa, there is very little fear of such action, given the lack of institutional oversight at local government level. People weigh up the odds, "What are the chances that someone will pick up that I am not doing my job if the production of regular financial reports is not the order of the day?"

The fact that government departments and municipalities spend billions of rand on consultants to do the jobs officials are already being paid for is testimony to this complete lack of oversight.

Makwetu was born in Cape Town and studied social sciences at the University of Cape Town. He is a qualified chartered accountant, and started his career with Standard Bank and later worked at Nampak. He completed his articles at Deloitte, moved on to Liberty and Metropolitan Life before returning to Deloitte as a director in its forensic unit. His next stop was the auditor-general’s office. He was deputy auditor-general from 2007 before taking the hot seat in December.

Makwetu believes in South Africa’s ability to do the right thing. This optimism comes despite having seen a decline in financial management at particularly local government level.

"There are a lot of things that are supposed to work, but do not work. I think we are caught in the midst of how to better handle and prioritise those things that are not working. At the same time we need to promote the things that do work well, something we seldom do," he says.

He moves to the edge of his chair. "As South Africans, we owe it to ourselves to make sure that our environment is created through a culture of doing the right thing. It goes for the delivery of basic services…. We can do better," he says, settling back in his chair.

He is a family man who is deeply proud of his children — Nangamso, Wandile and Thando. While he and his wife Miranda provide them with the necessary "substance and fuel", ultimately, he says, they will make their own flowers blossom.

The boys, Wandile and Thando, are avid cricket and hockey players and in the Gauteng league teams. Nangamso has an artistic flair that baffles him. She can walk into a room, observe and draw the people inside to perfection.

Her talent does not come from him, Makwetu laughs, as he is "useless" at art, having not progressed beyond the stickmen he drew in primary school.

Makwetu is concerned about the high level of unemployment among youth. South Africa has a generation that has never set foot in a workplace.

According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Risk report for this year, South Africa has the third-highest unemployment rate in the world for people 15 to 24 years old, with about half of these out of work. Only Greece and Spain have higher unemployment in this range.

"We have come into this world in a bare place, and we have been assisted by people who have been able to innovate and create the many things that we have taken for granted. It was done by people who were employed and who were employable," he says.

"Just imagine the people living in 2060 and even 2080. They will be living with an adult population who has not worked for most of their economic active lives. It will be problematic. It is not only a problem of today, but it also a problem of tomorrow."

He worries who will fix his plumbing system when he is 80 years old. The people who will be able to do it will be as old as him, he exclaims.

He wants his children to realise that the privileges of being in this world come with a responsibility to serve. How and for what purpose they will serve is up to them.

"It would be good if they realised that a lot has been done to create opportunities for them to be better citizens. We are not here indefinitely and when we leave, we must leave this place in a far better condition than what we found it in."

His office has a huge responsibility to make sure that tax money is not squandered but used to contribute to the betterment of South Africa. He has seven years ahead of him to make sure the Tanzanian example finds fertile ground.