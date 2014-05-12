Big pharma should clean up act or face reputational apocalypse

THE proportion of UK cancer patients who survive 10 years after diagnosis rose from 25% in the 1970s to 50% today, according to the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

A vaccine that could almost halve the number of young children who contract malaria is in late-stage trials across Africa. It will go to the European Medicines Agency for assessment this year, according to Joe Cohen, adviser to GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), which is working on the vaccine with the Path Malaria Vaccine Initiative, a nonprofit group.

Yet these positive developments, both reported in the past few weeks, ran alongside other headlines.

"Takeda and Eli Lilly fall foul of jury in Actos trial," the Financial Times (FT) reported after a federal jury in Lafayette, Louisiana, found the two companies had hidden evidence that their Actos diabetes drug could expose patients to a greater risk of bladder cancer.

"Scientists say UK ministers wasted millions on flu medicine," said an FT report after researchers from The Cochrane Collaboration, an academic network, and the British Medical Journal described the UK government’s stockpiling of emergency flu treatments as money "down the drain".

The researchers said there was little evidence that Tamiflu and Relenza, developed respectively by Roche and GSK (which disputed the conclusions), were more effective than paracetamol or aspirin.

"GSK denies systemic corruption problem," the FT said after bribery allegations against the company in Poland were added to those already being investigated in China and Iraq.

Why do companies that have done so much to improve our health and prolong our lives keep finding themselves in such trouble?

One reason is the need to perform financially for investors as the sector faces increasing difficulties.

Those difficulties include: the rising cost of medicines to meet new technical standards; regulators’ demands for longer, bigger clinical trials; patents expiring, exposing companies to competition from generic drugs; and funders of healthcare demanding cheaper medicines.

Added to this is the practice, going back decades, of taking doctors on luxury trips, paying some to write and speak favourably about drugs, and funding others to write positive research articles.

GSK, which had been involved in several of these practices, said it would stop paying doctors to make speeches and attend conferences and would break the link between what sales representatives sold and how much they earned. The company said it would publish all clinical studies of its medicines and launch an online system so that independent researchers could get anonymised data from drugs trials.

The rest of the industry needs to do the same. Its reputation is low — and Pfizer’s current bid for AstraZeneca is not doing much to raise it. There is nothing illegal about a company trying to buy another but I haven’t seen many takeover bids with less to recommend them.

Pfizer’s prime interest appears to be to swap its US corporate tax rate for a lower UK one. AstraZeneca’s shareholders are holding out for a higher price, more cash and fewer Pfizer shares.

They know most takeovers leave the acquiring company worse off and clearly see nothing in Pfizer’s record to suggest this one would be an exception.

The employees of a combined company should not expect much either, whatever "robust assurances" the UK says it has received about their jobs. Pfizer laid out the cost pressures on the industry that I listed above when explaining to a UK parliamentary committee why it was running down its research centre in Sandwich, Kent, in 2012.

While Pfizer said it would retain an important UK presence, it was reducing research spending. It is hard to see that changing with AstraZeneca in its hands.

Patients don’t always connect their medicines with the companies that produce them. They are also grateful for whatever makes them better. For that reason, big pharma has not yet suffered the reputational apocalypse visited on the banks or the UK tabloid press.

But pharmaceutical leaders need to take a hard look at themselves. The $9bn punitive damages the US jury imposed on Takeda and Eli Lilly show the anger the industry will face if it doesn’t clean itself up.

© 2014 The Financial Times Limited