Wine auction aids winelands children

ESTABLISHED to raise funds for the education of disadvantaged youngsters living in the South African winelands, the inaugural AfrAsia Bank Cape Wine Auction culminates in a lunchtime auction of several extraordinary collections of wine and one-off "gourmet and travel experiences" at Delaire Graff Estate outside Stellenbosch on Saturday. The auction follows a series of tasting and preview events that take place at Glenelly, DeMorgenzon, Klein Constantia and Waterford on Friday.

Saturday’s event, which will be catered by grand chef Margot Jansen, will be attended by 250 invited guests, about half of whom are international visitors who will travel to South Africa specifically for the auction. It is, however, also possible for others to participate in the auction remotely. The catalogue can be downloaded from the website and, provided you have registered on the website before 11am on Saturday, bids can be placed via the site any time and during the auction. Telephonic bids will also be accepted.

Based on various charity auctions held around the world, including the well-known Napa Valley Wine Auction and the Hospice du Beaune, the Cape Wine Auction is organised by members of a trust formed by several wine-industry heavyweights. Founding trustees include Michael Jordaan, Ken Kinsey-Quick, Wendy Appelbaum and Michael Ratcliffe. May de Lencquesaing, of Glenelly, is the honorary chairwoman of the 2014 auction. Lead sponsor AfrAsia Bank is Mauritius-based with offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

The auction lots were curated by 30 "auction ambassadors" who are high-profile stakeholders, organisations, individuals and families in the winelands who "share the trustees’ charitable vision". They have put together and donated unique and, in most cases, very personal lots. For example, Lot 34 includes two nights for two couples at Singita Private Game Reserve, including business class tickets for domestic flights and all connecting flights; one night for two couples at La Residence, including dining at the chef’s table; one night for two couples at Birkenhead House; and a blending of personalised wine from DeMorgenzon with a bespoke label.

Or you could bid for Lot 37, which will provide dinner for 12 prepared by chef Luke Dale-Roberts at your home anywhere in the world. Rare wines proposed by Klein Constantia winemaker Hans Astrom will accompany the meal.

Lot 30 is entitled, "Eben Sadie’s Signature Ammunition Crate" and comprises what is believed to be the world’s only complete collection of the Swartland winemaker’s Palladius and Columella wines.

The primary beneficiaries of the auction are three organisations that focus on improving the development and education of those living in the winelands. They include the Pebbles Project, which aims to enrich the lives of children from disadvantaged backgrounds with special educational needs; and the MAD (Make A Difference) Charity, which was established more than a decade ago by former Springbok rugby captain Francois Pienaar, that targets academically talented scholars from deprived families and supports their education and development until they are ready to enter the job market.

• www.thecapewineauction.com.