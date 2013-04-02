Life latest header

Volumes were low with the values of trade at R10bn at the close‚ from R19bn on Thursday
Complex global challenges require new approaches to research and policy formulation, writes Piyushi Kotecha
AA says driving public and the government should "take serious stock of what numbers mean"
Sisulu arrived in Keiskammahoek on Friday morning‚ to launch a newly established branch named after former ANC president rev ZR Mahabane
Amid competition from Amazon, H&M and Zara, Bebe is liquidating merchandise and its store fixtures without specifying any future plans
The index by NWU School of Business and Governance reflects fear around recent changes in government policy
The civil society organisation says its objectives are to ensure black economic emancipation and true radical economic transformation
Asylum seekers held in South Pacific island camps will undergo "extreme vetting" before entry into the US
It was Simbine’s fifth sub-10 of the season so far and the 12th of his career
Kentridge’s Heads series sells for R5.7m
