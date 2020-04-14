Reserve Bank’s Lesetja Kganyago says no to printing money
The government has no problem funding itself despite elevated bond yields, the governor says as MPC reduces repo rate to 4.25%
14 April 2020 - 14:22
UPDATED 14 April 2020 - 02:58
SA’s government can fund itself and doesn’t need the Reserve Bank to print money to finance its deficits, a move that would be inflationary and not in accordance with its legal mandate, governor Lesetja Kganyago has said.
“The SA government doesn’t have a problem financing its deficits,” Kganyago said at a virtual press conference held after the Bank cut the repo rate by a percentage point for the second time in less than a month. The country’s financial markets “are deep and liquid and should meet the financing requirements of the SA government”.
