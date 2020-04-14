Economy Reserve Bank’s Lesetja Kganyago says no to printing money The government has no problem funding itself despite elevated bond yields, the governor says as MPC reduces repo rate to 4.25% BL PREMIUM

SA’s government can fund itself and doesn’t need the Reserve Bank to print money to finance its deficits, a move that would be inflationary and not in accordance with its legal mandate, governor Lesetja Kganyago has said.

“The SA government doesn’t have a problem financing its deficits,” Kganyago said at a virtual press conference held after the Bank cut the repo rate by a percentage point for the second time in less than a month. The country’s financial markets “are deep and liquid and should meet the financing requirements of the SA government”.