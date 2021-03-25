Economy Reserve Bank keeps repo rate unchanged as risks to inflation appear balanced Economists seem happy with decision, with one saying it still allows room to support economic growth while not increasing the cost of capital BL PREMIUM

The Reserve Bank has left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.5% as it balanced the risk of a potential future acceleration in inflation with the need to support a domestic economy devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago’s monetary policy committee (MPC) voted unanimously to keep the rate unchanged on Thursday, after a three-day meeting, the group’s second of 2021. The MPC’s decision was in line with the median estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg prior to the decision, all of whom predicted the Bank would keep the rate unchanged, as it has since July last year...