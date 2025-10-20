Global markets brace for key data releases this week, with PMI and inflation figures in focus — and uncertainty over which US numbers will be released amid a government shutdown. Business Day TV spoke to Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at Scope Markets, for more on what to expect.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: The Economic Week Ahead
Business Day TV speaks with chief market analyst at Scope Markets, Joshua Mahony
Global markets brace for key data releases this week, with PMI and inflation figures in focus — and uncertainty over which US numbers will be released amid a government shutdown. Business Day TV spoke to Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at Scope Markets, for more on what to expect.
RECOMMENDED READING:
Millions join ‘No Kings’ rallies across US to protest against Trump’s rule
IMF sees SA debt nearing 87% of GDP by 2030 amid mounting fiscal pressures
A history of US government shutdowns
More households with children go hungry, even as food security index improves
Reserve Bank rejects bankrolling green transition
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: CPI likely to edge up in September
SA’s economy likely to slow, but resilience keeps growth alive
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.