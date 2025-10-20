subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Global markets brace for key data releases this week, with PMI and inflation figures in focus — and uncertainty over which US numbers will be released amid a government shutdown. Business Day TV spoke to Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at Scope Markets, for more on what to expect.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Millions join ‘No Kings’ rallies across US to protest against Trump’s rule

From New York to Los Angeles, demonstrators of all ages denounce what they call the president’s authoritarianism and corruption
World
23 hours ago

IMF sees SA debt nearing 87% of GDP by 2030 amid mounting fiscal pressures

The IMF warns SA’s debt burden continues to rise, weighed down by weak growth, high borrowing costs and rigid public spending
Economy
16 hours ago

A history of US government shutdowns

Seventeen days and counting in 2025
World
3 days ago

More households with children go hungry, even as food security index improves

Rising hunger reveals a crisis far from resolved, says Stellenbosch University development economist Dieter von Fintel
Economy
4 days ago

Reserve Bank rejects bankrolling green transition

Deputy governor Fundi Tshazibana warns green quantitative easing and rate-tilting would erode inflation credibility and raise borrowing costs
Economy
16 hours ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: CPI likely to edge up in September

Fuel and food dynamics continue to shape outlook as Reserve Bank prepares monetary policy review
Economy
1 day ago

SA’s economy likely to slow, but resilience keeps growth alive

Economists expect manufacturing and consumer spending to offset softer mining output and weak global demand
Economy
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Reserve Bank rejects bankrolling green transition
Economy
2.
SA’s economy likely to slow, but resilience keeps ...
Economy
3.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: CPI likely to edge up in ...
Economy
4.
SA’s deep capital markets not translating into ...
Economy
5.
IMF sees SA debt nearing 87% of GDP by 2030 amid ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.