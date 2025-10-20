Reserve Bank rejects bankrolling green transition
Deputy governor Fundi Tshazibana warns green quantitative easing and rate-tilting would erode inflation credibility and raise borrowing costs
Deputy Reserve Bank governor Fundi Tshazibana has issued a blunt rebuke to calls for green monetary policy, arguing that central banks that swap credibility for climate subsidies will do more harm than good.
“Should African central banks take on the challenges of climate change? The answer is yes, but with limited and clearly defined parameters…. Proposals for central banks to finance the fight against climate change — by weakening their commitment to low inflation and setting rates low to make climate finance cheap — are misguided and sure to fail in their objective. That is a big no,” Tshazibana said at the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies this week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.