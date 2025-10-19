ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: CPI likely to edge up in September
Fuel and food dynamics continue to shape outlook as Reserve Bank prepares monetary policy review
19 October 2025 - 20:47
With a thin line-up of local releases, all eyes this week will be on Wednesday’s publication of consumer inflation for September and the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy review on Thursday.
Economists expect headline inflation to remain close to the Bank’s preferred 3% target, though a slight uptick from August’s 3.3% reading is broadly expected...
