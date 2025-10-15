Informal economy
Standard Bank study reveals eight out of 10 township businesses unregistered
Small businesses without registration have limited access to credit and formal growth channels
15 October 2025 - 05:00
A study by Standard Bank into the informal economy finds eight out of 10 businesses in the sector are unregistered, making access to finance to grow their enterprises impossible.
The survey zooms in on businesses raking in R100,000-R50m annually across the economic hubs of Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the mineral-rich North West...
