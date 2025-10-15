SA’s deep capital markets not translating into growth, warn financial leaders
Experts at PSG’s #ThinkBigSA panel say offshore capital and weak investor appetite hinder local growth and jobs
15 October 2025 - 15:37
SA’s capital markets are well-developed but are failing to translate their depth into domestic economic growth and job creation, top financial leaders warned at the PSG #ThinkBigSA panel discussion this week.
The discussion formed part of PSG’s annual Think Big competition, which aims to spark ideas for sustainable economic development...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.