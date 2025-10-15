SA stone fruit gain ground in China after historic trade deal
Trade protocol opens the Asian giant’s market to five locally grown fruits
15 October 2025 - 13:07
SA’s stone fruit industry is poised for a major boost after the signing of a landmark trade protocol with China, which opens the Asian giant’s market to five locally grown fruits for the first time.
Stone fruit refers to a category of fruit that contains a large, hard seed or “stone” inside...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.