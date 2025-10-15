Retail sales edge up in August as consumers get slight reprieve
Lower inflation and rates lift spending with hardware stores leading gains, but sales slip after July’s surge
15 October 2025 - 17:00
The retail sector recorded modest growth in August as lower inflation and interest rates offered some breathing room to stretched consumers.
Data from Stats SA, released on Wednesday, shows that retail trade sales rose by 2.3% year on year in August. The biggest drivers were “other” retailers, which grew 7.9%; hardware, paint and glass stores, up 8.1%; and general dealers, up 0.8%...
