IMF lifts SA growth forecast slightly but warns global risks remain high
The Fund raised global growth to 3.2% for 2025 but says the world economy is still fragile amid tariff tensions and policy uncertainty
15 October 2025 - 10:52
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has nudged SA’s expected growth for 2025 slightly higher to 1.1%, from its April and July forecast of 1.0% (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/economy/2025-04-22-imf-slashes-sa-growth-forecast-to-1percent/). The forecast for 2026 has been revised down to 1.2%, from the earlier projection of 1.3%.
Even with the upward revision, SA remains in the lower ranks of emerging market and developing economies, many of which are expected to grow at 3%-4% or more...
