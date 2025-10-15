Foreign-owned SMEs outpace locals through innovation and customer focus, says Standard Bank
Study finds foreigners in the informal economy more agile and risk-taking, while locals remain cautious
15 October 2025 - 05:00
A study by SA’s largest bank by assets, Standard Bank, has found that there is a clear distinction between small businesses owned by locals and those run by foreign nationals, with the latter thriving due to its consumer-centric approach.
The study took a deep dive into SA’s informal economy, which some estimates put at R900bn a year, and surveyed about 7,500 businesses in Gauteng, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the North West...
