SA’s township informal economy, which is estimated to be worth about R1-trillion, remains largely unmeasured and underserved by formal institutions. A new report from Standard Bank sheds light on the scale and complexity of this market, with nearly 80% of township businesses still unregistered. Business Day TV discusses the findings with Kani Rajuili, Research Director at Foshizi.

