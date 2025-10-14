SA’s township informal economy, which is estimated to be worth about R1-trillion, remains largely unmeasured and underserved by formal institutions. A new report from Standard Bank sheds light on the scale and complexity of this market, with nearly 80% of township businesses still unregistered. Business Day TV discusses the findings with Kani Rajuili, Research Director at Foshizi.
WATCH: SA’s informal economy explained
Business Day TV chats to Kani Rajuili, research director at specialist mass market company Foshizi
