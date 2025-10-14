SA’s clothing and textile sector has shown resilience within the retail trade segment but faces mounting pressure from cheap imports and rising costs.
Business Day TV spoke to Mbuyiselo Malo, manufacturer and business adviser for Boys of Soweto and Nthabiseng Kortjass, brand manager for NikNaks, about the opportunities and challenges shaping the industry’s future.
WATCH: Focus on SA’s textile and clothing industry
Business Day TV spoke to Mbuyiselo Malo, manufacturer and business adviser for Boys of Soweto, and Nthabiseng Kortjass, brand manager for NikNaks
