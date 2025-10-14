Moody’s Ratings expects SA’s real GDP growth to rise to about 1.6% next year, the most optimistic forecast among the three major ratings agencies, but warned that stronger growth will be needed to reduce debt sustainably.
“Our perspective is that while growth will remain about 1% this year, that will gradually improve to 1.6% next year,” said Evan Wohlmann, senior credit officer in Moody’s sovereign ratings team and lead analyst for SA’s sovereign rating, at a press briefing...
