Coal drives SA mining production in August
Stats SA’s latest figures showed a 4% jump in coal output in August, outperforming all other sub-sectors
14 October 2025 - 14:09
The latest industry data from the local mining sector showed coal miners dominating SA’s mineral production in August as global demand for fossil fuels held steady.
Stats SA figures released on Tuesday showed SA’s mineral production edged down 0.2% year on year, with platinum group metals (PGM), gold and manganese producers all weighing on output...
