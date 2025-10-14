Business confidence strengthens in September, but trade headwinds linger
The business climate improved over the short-term as well as the medium-term
14 October 2025 - 11:31
Business confidence ticked up again in September, with the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (Sacci) Business Confidence Index (BCI) climbing to 121.1 from 120.0 in August.
The latest reading marks a 10.9 index point improvement compared to September 2024, with the average of 119.0 in the first three quarters of this year significantly outpacing the 110.9 average recorded over the same period last year, as the government of national unity (GNU) took greater effect...
