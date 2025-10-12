ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Mining, retail data to sharpen quarterly GDP outlook
Upcoming data releases may temper optimism after strong July
12 October 2025 - 19:59
With Stats SA set to release mining and trade data this week, economists expect a clearer picture of how the economy fared in the third quarter.
“Mining is on a relatively strong streak, with five consecutive months of month-on-month gains,” said Bureau for Economic Research economist Tracey-Lee Solomon. “Another monthly expansion would bode well for the sector’s contribution to GDP in the third quarter.”..
