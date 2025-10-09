Kganyago admits to tensions with Treasury over inflation target
Reserve Bank governor tells MPs communication on the 3% goal ‘was not what it was supposed to be’
09 October 2025 - 13:06
UPDATED 09 October 2025 - 17:11
In a frank admission to MPs, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago acknowledged tensions with the National Treasury over the inflation target — marking his first public recognition of strain between the two institutions.
Kganyago was addressing parliament on Thursday during the presentation of the annual reports of the Reserve Bank, Prudential Authority and the Corporation for Deposit Insurance (Codi), when he was pressed on the apparent rift about the Bank’s recent shift towards a “preferred” 3% inflation target — the lower point of its 3%-6% target range...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.