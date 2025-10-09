Metals and food drag down factory output
Production contracts 1.5% in August as weak demand and low confidence hit factories
09 October 2025 - 14:53
UPDATED 09 October 2025 - 18:04
SA’s factory sector, which accounts for about 13% of GDP, contracted again in August, coming in weaker than forecasts.
Stats SA data released on Thursday showed factory production fell 1.5% year on year, deepening July’s revised 0.7% decline and reversing the gains recorded in June...
