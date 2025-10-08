Fixing SA’s jobs crisis: CDE urges private-led skills reform and Seta shutdown
With 1,000 South Africans joining the unemployment queue daily, think-tank urges major overhauls to training, labour regulation and SME support
08 October 2025 - 05:00
Incentivising technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges to partner with business and scrapping the country’s sector education and training authorities (Setas), should be key steps in addressing SA’s “catastrophic” unemployment crisis.
This is according to a new report released on Tuesday by the Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE), which paints a stark picture of the joblessness crisis and sets out practical recommendations to steer the country onto a more employment-rich path...
