Africa to lead global trade growth in 2025, says WTO
Imports set to surge 11.8%, the fastest worldwide, as continent’s demand and exports defy global slowdown
08 October 2025 - 19:38
Africa’s trade is growing faster than any other region this year, with strong demand for imports, and rising exports are expected to give the continent an edge in a slowing global economy, according to the latest projections by the World Trade Organisation.
WTO economists project that “Africa should see the fastest import growth of any region this year, at 11.8%,” outpacing Asia, Europe and the Americas. African exports are also expected to rise by 5.3% in 2025...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.