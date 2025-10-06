Rosier growth outlook for Sub-Saharan Africa despite headwinds, says WEF
Economists see firmer growth across the continent, but new US tariffs and lingering inflation could temper optimism
06 October 2025 - 14:01
Sub-Saharan Africa stands out as one of the few regions with a strengthening growth outlook amid an increasingly fragile global economy.
According to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) September 2025 Chief Economists’ Outlook, 71% of surveyed chief economists expect moderate or strong growth across the region this year, while only 29% foresee weakness...
