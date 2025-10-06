NEWS ANALYSIS: Record sales, but little joy for SA carmakers
September’s 54,700 new-vehicle total was the best in a decade — yet imports outsold most local manufacturers
06 October 2025 - 05:00
You might have expected a resounding cheer from local motor industry executives on Thursday when, during a two-day conference in Gqeberha, it was announced that September’s new-vehicle sales hit their highest monthly level in a decade.
The 54,700 total was the best since September 2015. After nine months of 2025, the aggregate market was 15.6% more than at the same stage last year...
