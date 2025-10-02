New-vehicle sales enjoyed another stellar month in September.
Figures released on Thursday by motor industry association Naamsa showed 54,700 new cars and commercial vehicles were sold locally last month.
That was 24.3% more than the 44,000 in September 2004. After nine months of 2025, aggregate sales totalled 436,854 — 15.6% more than the 377,765 at the same stage last year.
Exports also performed well. Last month, 38,772 vehicles were shipped to foreign markets. That was 32.9% more than the 29,180 of September 2024. For the year to date, exports are 6% up — from 291,207 to 308,613.
Car sales were the main winners last month. The 38,603 total was 28% up on the corresponding month of 2024. After nine months, they were 22.1% ahead.
Last month, sales of light commercial vehicles rose 19.7% from a year earlier. Heavy trucks also outperformed September 2024 but medium and extra-heavy trucks lost ground slightly.
Spring in new-vehicle sales in September
Car sales were the main winners last month with 38,603 sold — 28% up on September 2024 sales
