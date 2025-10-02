Economy

Spring in new-vehicle sales in September

Car sales were the main winners last month with 38,603 sold — 28% up on September 2024 sales

02 October 2025 - 15:19
by David Furlonger
Picture: 123RF/APRIOR
New-vehicle sales enjoyed another stellar month in September.

Figures released on Thursday by motor industry association Naamsa showed 54,700 new cars and commercial vehicles were sold locally last month.

That was 24.3% more than the 44,000 in September 2004. After nine months of 2025, aggregate sales totalled 436,854 — 15.6% more than the 377,765 at the same stage last year.

Exports also performed well. Last month, 38,772 vehicles were shipped to foreign markets. That was 32.9% more than the 29,180 of September 2024. For the year to date, exports are 6% up — from 291,207 to 308,613.

Car sales were the main winners last month. The 38,603 total was 28% up on the corresponding month of 2024. After nine months, they were 22.1% ahead.

Last month, sales of light commercial vehicles rose 19.7% from a year earlier. Heavy trucks also outperformed September 2024 but medium and extra-heavy trucks lost ground slightly.

SA new vehicle sales on track to surpass pre-pandemic levels in 2025

Sales of imported vehicles, mostly from China, rose 30.2% in first six months, Naamsa says
Economy
19 hours ago

US car sales soar despite Trump tariffs and uncertainty

Average new vehicle price rose to $45,795 in September
Life
6 hours ago

Ford blames UK tax rules and lower sales for SA retrenchments

Ford to retrench 474 workers in SA as SA plants not fully using 200,000 vehicle capacity
Companies
7 hours ago
