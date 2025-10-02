Rob Davies bemoans flood of imported cars
Former trade & industry minister says dominance of imports is astounding
02 October 2025 - 05:00
Former trade & industry minister Rob Davies said on Wednesday he was shocked by the degree to which imports had come to dominate the SA new-vehicle market.
It was revealed recently that imports, primarily from India and China, account for 64% of all new cars and bakkies sold here...
