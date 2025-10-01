Economy

Local demand lifts factory mood in September, Absa PMI shows

The seasonally adjusted PMI rose to 52.2 points in September from 49.5 in August

01 October 2025 - 14:16
by Reuters and Anathi Madubela
Picture: Monicah Mwangi
Manufacturing sentiment improved in September, driven by strong domestic demand, Absa's purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted PMI rose to 52.2 points in September from 49.5 in August.

It was only the second time this year that the PMI has been above 50 points, reflecting an expansion in activity.

"The domestic market drove the recovery as global demand remained under pressure and is complicated by steep US tariffs, a challenging trading environment and lingering SA port issues," Absa said in a statement accompanying the survey’s results.

US President Donald Trump imposed a 30% tariff on SA exports to the US in August, the highest rate in Sub-Saharan Africa, a move that could cause tens of thousands of job losses in sectors such as agriculture and car making.

The business activity and new sales orders sub-indices rose strongly, reflecting the rebound in local demand.

But another sub-index pointed to slower deliveries, as respondents cited logistical hurdles such as export paperwork delays, and one tracking expected business conditions in six months’ time dropped sharply.

Absa said there was growing uncertainty about the near-term outlook given global headwinds.

Gold at record high and set for best month in 14 years

Fears of potential US government shutdown and growing expectation of more rate cuts boosts demand for the safe-haven metal
Markets
1 day ago

AI rush lifts Asian stocks while gold hits new high

The rise in tech is attracting money from momentum funds and option players
Markets
1 week ago

Factory activity slips as metals and wood weigh on output

Manufacturing production contracts 0.7% in July, Stats SA data shows
Economy
2 weeks ago

Lower costs help private sector growth in August

The PMI held above 50 for fourth straight month, but job numbers fell
Economy
4 weeks ago
