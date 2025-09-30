SA’s nonfarm payrolls slipped in the second quarter, with formal employment down 2.1% year on year. Stats SA says 229,000 jobs were shed, mainly in part-time work. Business Day TV spoke to Stellenbosch Business School economist Nthabiseng Moleko for more detail.
WATCH: Formal non-agricultural employment shrinks in second quarter
Business Day TV spoke with Nthabiseng Moleko, economist at Stellenbosch Business School
