SA’s nonfarm payrolls slipped in the second quarter, with formal employment down 2.1% year on year. Stats SA says 229,000 jobs were shed, mainly in part-time work. Business Day TV spoke to Stellenbosch Business School economist Nthabiseng Moleko for more detail.

