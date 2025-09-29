Reserve Bank governor flags risks but opens door to infrastructure
World is living too dangerously for us to dismantle defences now, says Lesetja Kganyago
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has warned against loosening banking regulations that were tightened up in the wake of the 2008-09 global financial crisis, but he has opened the door to tweaking the rules to enable more investment in infrastructure.
Critics have argued that the regulations, particularly the rules on how much capital banks must hold to buffer their lending books, make borrowing more expensive and restrict credit extension. And the global Business 20 (B20) forum has recently urged the G20 to review the capital requirements to enable more investment in infrastructure, particularly in developing economies...
