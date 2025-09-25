Middle-class strain drags consumer confidence lower
Retail and wholesaler confidence also weakened in third quarter, signalling softer demand ahead
25 September 2025 - 13:04
UPDATED 25 September 2025 - 18:30
Consumer sentiment declined in the third quarter, driven by a middle class under increasing strain, according to the FNB/BER consumer confidence index.
The report released on Thursday by First National Bank and the Bureau for Economic Research shows that confidence deepened to minus 13 from minus 10 in the second quarter, signalling a likely slowdown in household spending...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.