The use of catalytic capital as a means to create employment in SA is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Rob Nagel, credit portfolio managerat Ashburton Investments.
The discussion focuses how Ashburton Investments plans to invest in businesses and create jobs.
Rob Nagel. Picture: SUPPLIED
SA’s unemployment crisis, characterised by 32% of eligible people unable to find jobs, is driving new conversations about where real, sustainable jobs can come from.
On his way out of the CEO’s office at Capitec, Gerrie Fourie, argued that SA’s jobless rate was inflated, suggesting it could be as low as 10% if the informal sector were fully accounted for, with the Stellenbosch-based bank estimating as many as 3-million informal businesses in SA.
Nagel highlights the public-private collaboration between Ashburton Fund Managersand the National Treasury’sJobs Fund.
Through this project, the National Treasury gave R90m in catalytic capital, structuredasacontingent guarantee, which enabled Ashburton to mobilise R900m in private investment.
According to Nagel, this capital was used to support more than 26,000 jobs, channelled into parts of the economy that traditional investors typicallyavoid.
Catalyticcapitalrefers to targeted financial tools that shift the risk-return balance to crowdinprivateinvestment.
Through the discussion, Nagel outlines the case for using catalytic capital in SA; the importance of public private partnerships; the replicability of the process; Ashburton’s investment focus; and alternative ways of deploying capital.
