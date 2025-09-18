subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) has maintained the repo rate at 7%. It says it has reduced rates by 125 basis points since September last year, and wants to see how this is affecting the economy, how expectations evolve and how inflation risks are resolved. Business Day TV unpacked the decision with Frank Blackmore, lead economist at KPMG SA.

