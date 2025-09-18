The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) has maintained the repo rate at 7%. It says it has reduced rates by 125 basis points since September last year, and wants to see how this is affecting the economy, how expectations evolve and how inflation risks are resolved. Business Day TV unpacked the decision with Frank Blackmore, lead economist at KPMG SA.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Why the Reserve Bank hit pause
Business Day TV discusses the Bank’s decision to hold the repo rate at 7% with Frank Blackmore, lead economist at KPMG SA
