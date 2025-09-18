Reserve Bank opts for caution in keeping repo rate at 7%
Governor points to new trade tariffs, global uncertainty and subdued local economy
18 September 2025 - 14:52
UPDATED 18 September 2025 - 20:30
The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) kept the repo rate at 7% at the conclusion of its three-day meeting on Thursday, maintaining a cautious stance in the face of inflationary pressures stemming from new trade tariffs, global uncertainty and a subdued outlook for the domestic economy.
Four of the six MPC members voted to hold the rate, while two preferred a cut of 25 basis points...
