XM revamp delivers seamless trading experience and smart decision-making tools

At the centre of this experience are highly sophisticated TradingView charts, now integrated into XM traders’ accounts. Both beginner and experienced traders can take advantage of the simplified and advanced versions, using a variety of tools including smart drawing features and technical indicators.

“The new interface is designed to allow traders to stay informed, analyse, plan, and act fast when opportunity strikes,” says George Michail, senior product manager. “Beyond trading, our users can now fund and withdraw, chat with support, view live education, and access everything we offer in one place.”

This launch also marks the release of the highly anticipated XM AI — an AI-powered assistant designed to instantly answer any questions about trading. Aptly positioned next to the TradingView charts, it ensures uninterrupted decision-making and execution.

Additional updates include a notification centre with personalised alerts, customisable watch lists, and the new Explore page, offering real-time market updates throughout the day.

Earlier this year, the award-winning broker celebrated 15 years of success, promising major upgrades and releases. Following two hugely successful promotions that gave traders unprecedented opportunities, this latest release further strengthens the suite of advantages available with XM.

The first release will be available in selected countries on web and Android. This will be shortly followed by the global release and on web, Android, and iOS. Traders can enjoy this new experience by simply opening an account with XM.

This article was sponsored by XM.

XM ZA (Pty) Ltd is authorised and regulated by SA’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority as a financial service provider (FSP number 49976).

The XM Group operates globally under various entities, so products, services, and features listed here vary between XM entities. Promotions and bonuses are not available for accounts registered under XM’s EU-based entity. For further information, visit the XM website.

Using XM’s services involve significant risks and may result in the loss of your invested capital. T&Cs apply.