SA’s retail sector showed strong momentum in July. Trade sales jumped 5.6% year on year, marking a sharp improvement from the 1.6% rise recorded in June. Business Day TV unpacked the print with Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, senior economist at FNB.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Recovery in July retail sales power growth outlook

Strong performances in clothing, hardware and general dealers suggest household consumption will remain central to third quarter momentum
Economy
5 hours ago

Moody’s sees SA lagging continent with sub-1.5% growth

Ratings agency warns weak demand from China and global headwinds will keep SA far behind 4.7% regional average
Economy
5 hours ago

Surprise inflation slackening as food prices rise slower than in July

Annual CPI slowed to 3.3% in August as food inflation moderated, but economists still expect interest rates to remain on hold
Economy
8 hours ago

Reserve Bank set to keep interest rates steady

Despite tariff-driven inflation risks and fragile growth, the monetary policy committee is seen holding rates this week
Economy
1 day ago

SA caught in debt trap by high borrowing costs — Moody’s

Rating agency identifies weak growth, fiscal pressures and structural obstacles holding country back
Economy
2 days ago
