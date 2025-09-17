Jordan Toy from Legacy Family Wealth joins Business Day TV to unpack the day’s key market movers and trends
Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, senior economist at FNB, joins Business Day TV to unpack the data and what it means for the economy
SA’s retail sector showed strong momentum in July. Trade sales jumped 5.6% year on year, marking a sharp improvement from the 1.6% rise recorded in June. Business Day TV unpacked the print with Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, senior economist at FNB.
WATCH: SA retail sales up 5.6% in July
Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, senior economist at FNB, joins Business Day TV to unpack the data and what it means for the economy
