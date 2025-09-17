Gold exploration has slowed in recent times despite a rally in the price to new highs, raising questions about the long-term sustainability of global supply and the future of the industry in SA.
According to S&P Global Commodity Insights’ most recent annual analysis, 353 major gold deposits were identified worldwide between 1990 and 2024, amounting to about 2.97-billion ounces of reserves, resources and past production...
