Retail sales rebound in July, powering growth outlook
Strong performances in clothing, hardware and general dealers suggest household consumption will remain central to economic momentum in the third quarter
17 September 2025 - 15:21
Retail sales rebounded in July, driven by strong performances in clothing, general dealers and hardware, signalling that household consumption would remain a key pillar of economic growth in the early stages of the third quarter.
According to Stats SA, retail trade sales rose 5.6% year on year in real terms, following weak growth of 1.6% in June. The latest reading marks the strongest annual reading since April. On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, sales rose 2.1% in July, rebounding strongly from contractions of -0.1% in June and -0.4% in May...
