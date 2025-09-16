Reserve Bank set to keep interest rates steady
Despite tariff-driven inflation risks and fragile growth, the monetary policy committee is seen holding rates this week
16 September 2025 - 13:06
The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold at Thursday’s meeting.
This meeting marks the first since the implementation of US tariffs in August, a development that is expected to weigh on local inflation and growth...
