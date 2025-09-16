PODCAST | Why it pays to be positive when investing
PSG Wealth CIO Adriaan Pask unpacks why optimism is more than just a mindset — it’s a practical strategy for long-term financial success
Research in behavioural psychology has highlighted the powerful role that mindset plays in financial decision-making.
In this podcast, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer Adriaan Pask unpacks research findings and market insights showing why optimism is more than just a mindset — it’s a practical strategy for long-term financial success.
From saving consistently and building financial resilience to navigating market fluctuations with confidence, Pask delves into how maintaining a positive outlook can translate into stronger financial resilience, smarter investing, and ultimately, greater long-term wealth.
Listen to the podcast now:
