Economy

PODCAST | Why it pays to be positive when investing

PSG Wealth CIO Adriaan Pask unpacks why optimism is more than just a mindset — it’s a practical strategy for long-term financial success

16 September 2025 - 11:20
Sponsored
Studies show optimism not only encourages individuals to save more consistently and set achievable goals, but also helps them recover faster from financial setbacks and remain disciplined in long-term investing. Picture: 123RF/alexan107
Research in behavioural psychology has highlighted the powerful role that mindset plays in financial decision-making.

Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer. Picture: PSG Wealth
In this podcast, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer Adriaan Pask unpacks research findings and market insights showing why optimism is more than just a mindset — it’s a practical strategy for long-term financial success.

From saving consistently and building financial resilience to navigating market fluctuations with confidence, Pask delves into how maintaining a positive outlook can translate into stronger financial resilience, smarter investing, and ultimately, greater long-term wealth.

Listen to the podcast now:

This article was sponsored by PSG Wealth.

Affiliates of PSG Financial Services, which include PSG Wealth, are authorised financial services providers. Visit Psg.co.za for more information.

