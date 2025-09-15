subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Standard Bank has invested $10m in the African Women Impact Fund, an innovative initiative tackling Africa’s $42bn gender funding gap. Business Day TV caught up with Lindeka Dzedze, Standard Bank’s executive head of strategic partnerships for global markets and chair of the African Women Impact Fund, to dive deeper into the initiative’s mission.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Business pushes G20 to prioritise youth, women and job-ready skills

B20 employment and education task force urges focus on early childhood development
Economy
1 week ago

WATCH: Driving women’s economic empowerment in SA

Business Day TV spoke with Siphiwo Mzwali, entrepreneur and sector lead for Automotive at Women Economic Assembly
Economy
13 hours ago

WATCH: G20 empowerment of women working group

Business Day TV speaks to Sindisiwe Chikunga, minister in the presidency for women, youth & persons with disabilities
Economy
12 hours ago

National GBV council set for 2026 launch after extended delay

Ramaphosa confirms Treasury approval and nomination process is under way, but oversight gaps persist
National
5 days ago

WATCH: Road to G20: Women driving Africa’s growth

Business Day TV spoke to Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, former chair of the African Union Commission
World
1 week ago
