Standard Bank has invested $10m in the African Women Impact Fund, an innovative initiative tackling Africa’s $42bn gender funding gap. Business Day TV caught up with Lindeka Dzedze, Standard Bank’s executive head of strategic partnerships for global markets and chair of the African Women Impact Fund, to dive deeper into the initiative’s mission.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Tackling Africa’s gender funding gap
